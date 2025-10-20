He said two boats were also intercepted at Okrika, with one loaded with over 33,000 litres of stolen products at a jetty in Okrika, adding that another wooden boat loaded with over 5,000 litres of stolen products was also found in the area.

Danjuma noted that following a tip-off on illegal oil bunkering activities around a pipeline after Sterling Global Company Road, Akpabo, at Elele Alimini in Emohua LGA, the troops stormed the area and impounded a tanker with registration number Rivers JJN 287 ZU coming out of the pipeline right of way.

He said the vehicle was suspected to have loaded about 90,000 litres of stolen products from the site and confirmed that two suspects, the driver and his motor boy, were taken into custody.

He further explained that at Okolomade in Abua/Odual LGA, over 2,600 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were recovered by the troops.

Danjuma said along the Imo River, the troops deactivated two illegal refining sites and seized three drum pots, three receivers, and over 2,500 litres of stolen crude around Obuzor, Asa Asa in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State.

He noted that at the Orashi River waterside, two wooden boats were intercepted with over 700 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene recovered, adding that six suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures.

In Delta State, the troops, who were said to have acted on credible intelligence on the activities of oil thieves along the PAN Ocean Pipeline right of way in Ethiope East LGA, closed in on criminals, who, on sighting them, fled the area.

“However, one suspect was arrested and various items recovered. These included vandalised pipes, hoses, a large quantity of Bagco sacks, and leather materials. Others included one Peugeot 406 car, a Camry car, one Toyota Jeep, as well as a lorry van loaded with over 1,650 litres of stolen products”, the statement said.

He added that the troops on pipeline surveillance along the Midwestern Oil and Gas Pipeline right-of-way at Umusan-Obodogwa in Ndokwa West LGA intercepted a Mercedes-Benz truck with registration number Enugu VE 174 ENU, conveying 24 pieces of 14-inch pipes and three gas cylinders

While saying that two persons were arrested, Danjuma explained that the pipes were suspected to have been vandalised from the SEPCO Oil and Gas pipeline at Kwale.

He said that around Eruemukohwarien in Ughelli North LGA, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number Delta PTN 926 XA was intercepted for conveying 10 drums filled with 2,500 litres of condensates, adding that the driver was arrested.

Danjuma said in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states, the troops scaled up both kinetic and non-kinetic operations, effectively dominating the operational landscape and denying criminal elements the freedom of action.

He quoted the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen..Emmanuel Eric Emekah commended the troops for their exploits.

The GOC further charged them to sustain the operational tempo in clamping down on economic saboteurs and other associated crimes in the Niger Delta Region.