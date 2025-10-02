Troops Arrest 2 Fake Policemen With Cannabis In Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade in collaboration with operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Taraba State have arrested two suspected fake police personnel with cannabis consignments in two vehicles.

A statement yesterday by Lt. Umar Muhammad, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, said the arrest was made in Wukari. “Acting on credible intelligence, troops alongside NDLEA personnel intercepted and apprehended two fake policemen at Takum Junction in Wukari Local Government Area.

“The suspects, who were dressed in mobile police uniforms, were found with two Toyota Hilux vehicles loaded with substances suspected to be cannabis. “Preliminary investigation revealed that none of the occupants are serving policemen.

“The cannabis-laden vehicles were traced to have been loaded from Akure, Ondo State, and were heading towards Adamawa State before interception.” According to him, the occupants of the second Hilux abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on sighting the troops. “A total of 1,134 blocks of cannabis were recovered from the two vehicles.

Both the suspects and the recovered exhibits have been handed over to the NDLEA office in Wukari for further investigation and prosecution.” The Commander 6 Brigade, Brig Gen Kingsley Uwa, who commended the troops and NDLEA operatives for their synergy and resilience, reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to ensuring that Taraba remained unsafe for criminals.