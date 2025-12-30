Troops Arrest 19 Oil Thieves In Niger Delta, Destroy 22 Illegal Refining Sites

The Nigerian Army said its troops of 6 Division have arrested 19 suspected oil thieves and destroyed 22 illegal refining sites across the Niger Delta.

It said the operation also led to the recovery of over 180,000 litres of stolen petroleum prod- ucts, with an estimated market value of N150 million.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Jonah Danjuma, yesterday in Port-Har- court, Rivers State. Danjuma said that the operation followed a one-month coordinated operation carried out in four states in collaboration with other security agencies.

He noted that the operations targeted oil theft, pipeline vandalism and related crimes in the Niger Delta, stressing that troop would continue to dominate the operational environment and deny criminal elements freedom of action.