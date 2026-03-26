Troops Arrest 18 Suspected Terror Logistics Suppliers In North East

The Nigerian Army has arrested 18 individuals suspected to be involved in supplying logistics to Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East.

The Army disclosed this in a post shared on its official X handle, noting that the arrests were carried out by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

According to the statement, the suspects were intercepted while moving through Gubio towards the Gudumbali axis, allegedly to deliver supplies to terrorist elements.

According to the statement, the Army indicated that some of the suspects were drawn into the activities due to economic challenges. “Initial confessions suggest that the individuals were drawn into the illicit trade largely due to personal economic challenges,” the statement said.

The Army warned members of the public against any form of collaboration with insurgent groups, stressing that such actions pose serious threats to national security. “Providing logistics, intelligence, or assistance to such elements remains a serious offence, with grave consequences,” it added.

The military also urged communities to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements, noting that the success of ongoing operations depends on public cooperation.

“The effectiveness of ongoing operations depends greatly on the vigilance, cooperation, and active support of host communities,” the statement said. The Army reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing counter insurgency efforts, adding that lasting peace would require both security operations and community support.