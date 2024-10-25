New Telegraph

October 25, 2024
October 25, 2024
Troops Arrest 135 Terrorists, Rescue 76 Kidnap Victims

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said troops on operations across the country arrested 135 terrorists including two Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leaders. It said troops killed 140 terrorists and rescued 76 kidnap victims.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who gave the figures yesterday, said troops of Operation Udo Ka at Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Orsu arrested a leader of the proscribed IPOB group identified as ‘Pius Iguh’.

He said “Pius Iguh” is a founding father of Eastern Security Network (ESN) group in Orsu general area of Imo State. Buba said troops at FOB Amaruku arrested another IPOP leader identified as “Emmanuel Onwugu” in Mbano LGA of Abia State.

The defence spokesman said troops in collaboration with other security forces arrested a notorious cult leader named Ifeanyi Rock with 10 of his combatants in Arochukwu area in Abia State.

