Troops Apprehend Gunrunners, Intercept 1,084 Rounds Of Ammunition

The Nigerian Army said its troops have apprehended two suspected gunrunners and intercepted 1,084 rounds of ammunition in separate operations in the last 24 hours. This is contained in daily operations report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.

The operations, the army said were aimed at disrupting the supply of weapons to criminal groups across the country, adding that the arrests were made during intelligence-led operations in the NorthWest and North-Central regions.

In the North-West theatre, it said the troops of 3 Brigade in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS), under Operation Fansan Yamma apprehended a female suspect in Kano on March 14.

“The suspect was apprehended while transporting 884 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition from Plateau to Zamfara, accompanied by her 10-year-old daughter.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was allegedly paid N50,000 to deliver the ammunition and had reportedly carried out similar deliveries on two previous occasions. “The suspect and the recovered ammunition are currently in the custody of the DSS for further investigation,” the report said.

The report added that the troops operating under Operation Whirl Stroke had on Sunday, apprehended another suspected gunrunner in Agwatashi, Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. It said the suspect was alleged to be supplying arms to criminal groups operating along the Kwara– Kogi axis.

According to the report, items recovered from the suspect included 200 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one mobile phone and N50,000 in cash. “The suspect and the recovered items are currently in military custody for further investigation and possible prosecution,” it added.