Troops Apprehend 3 Suspected Armed Criminals In Benue

Troops of Sector 1, Operation Whirl Stroke O PWS, have apprehended three suspected criminals in the Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State during a routine patrol.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Lt Ahmad Zubairu. He said the suspects were arrested on November 5, along the Otukpo–Enugu Road at the Amoda axis of Ohimini.

The suspects were identified as John Isaac (22), Baba Emmanuel (17), and Sunday Thomas (19), all residents of the Otukpo Local Government Area. They were stopped for a search based on intelligence while riding a motorcycle.

Zubairu stated that the troops recovered a locally made pistol, one cartridge, three mobile phones, and N20,200 from them, adding that preliminary investigations suggested that the trio were on their way to carry out a criminal operation before their arrest.

He added that they are currently in military custody for further interrogation and prosecution. The Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their vigilance and professionalism in averting what could have been another violent attack in the area.