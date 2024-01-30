Troop Rescue 35 Kidnapped Victims, Neutralize Two Terrorists

Troops of the Joint Task Force, North West Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) in Katsina State have rescued no fewer than 35 kidnapped victims and neutralized two terrorists during a clearance and rescue operation in the state.

Capt. Yahaya Ibrahim, the OPHD’s Information Officer, made the disclosure while speaking on the accomplishment which he said was as a result of a series of simultaneous, well-coordinated clearance operations in its North West Areas of Operational Responsibility.

According to the statement, the achievement was accomplished on January 27, 2024, during a clearance operation at several identified terrorist camps in Dumburum woodland.

The statement further reads that, during the mission, the troops encountered armed terrorists and neutralized two of them, while others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

“The rescued victims include 19 males, 12 females, as well as four children and were immediately handed over to the Katsina State Government by the Commander 17 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Operation Hadarin Daji, Brigadier General, OA Fadairo, who pledged to continue the onslaught against the bandits’ enclaves,” he said.