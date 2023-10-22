Troop, DSS Apprehend Jos Jailbreak Escapee

The troops of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Security (DSS) Enugu State Command on Sunday said they have apprehended Chimezie Chukwu, also known as Biggi, who managed to escape from the Jos jailbreak.

Biggi was identified as a narcotics dealer and gunrunner by the Army and taken into custody on Friday after soldiers from Sector 1 of Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA II raided a suspected Eastern Security Network (ESN) hideout.

The Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA II spokesperson, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu revealed that the hideout was situated in Ugbakwa Village within the Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Unuakhalu said the troops recovered six cell phones, three cell phone batteries, a Moniepoint POS and ATM card, two packs of what appeared to be cannabis-related materials, and N107,280 were discovered.

READ ALSO:

The statement added: “Additionally, troops of Sector 5 of Operation UDO KA II acting on credible intelligence also conducted a raid operation on suspected IPOB/ESN camps at Ogbunka in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“On arrival, the camp was already abandoned by the terrorist group. However, troops recovered three abandoned Sport Utility Vehicles, which are Two Toyota Highlanders and One Mercedes Benz ML 350 efforts ongoing to identify the owners of the vehicles.

“Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA II, therefore, calls on the law-abiding and good citizens of the Southeast region not to relent in providing timely, credible and reliable Information that will assist in ending this menace in the region.

“Operation UDO KA II will continue combating crime and criminality in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding its operations.”