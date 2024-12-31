Triple Tragedies In Ibadan, Abuja And Okija Were Clearly Avoidable!

Share

That human life is precious, priceless and irreplaceable underscores the salient reasons for the institution of programmes and policies to protect it from all manner of harm, at all times.

The sustained significance of that reminds us all of Article 3 of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) of 1948 which clearly states that:

“Everyone has a right to life and to live in freedom and safety”. Unfortunately, the recent heart-rending and terrifying tales of the tragic deaths of no fewer than 35 lives at the children’s carnival at the Islamic High School, Bashorun in Ibadan, Oyo State and other similar loss of lives during stampedes in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Okija in Anambra State – all taking place within the space of four days – leaves a bitter taste in the mouths of concerned Nigerians.

While that of the FCT Abuja claimed the lives of at least 10 innocent souls during the distribution of food items at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the death toll of that which took place in Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area, while struggling for the so called “Christmas rice” as provided by an indigene, popularly known as Obi Jackson, rose to 22.

As expected, the ugly incident in Ibadan, which was organised by the foundation headed by the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ile-Ife, has since been condemned by the state governor, Seyi Makinde and he has promised to deal with those involved.

The stampede that took place at the Catholic Church in Abuja which drew over 3,000 people from the nearby settlements of Mpape and Gishiri happened between 7a.m. and 8a.m. hours after some people had arrived by 4a.m.

Similarly, some of the victims at Okija had arrived at the venue as early as 5a.m. The connecting cord amongst these chilling tragedies was the struggle for food security and survival, which has worsened ever since the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

So far, all attempts to chestbeat about Mister President being bold enough to take hard decisions, to stabilise an economic paradigm overtly skewed in favour of the richest Nigerians, while still pauperizing the poor masses with all manner of taxes, is like pouring water into a basket!

Other sources of pain include that of the vulnerable groups of children and pregnant women falling as voiceless victims in the triple tragedies.

Also, between 2020 and 2022 about 21.3% of the country’s population experienced hunger. Such a scary situation should be food-forthought for the policy makers

According to the Civil Society Legislation Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), as led by the Director General, Comrade Auwal Rafsanjani, the stampedes and the attendant deaths are traceable to the harrowing hunger in the land because of Tinubu’s harsh policies, whether our political helmsmen admit it or not.

In fact, it has become a worrisome issue that currently in the 2024 Global Hunger Index (GHI) Nigeria ranks 110 out of 127 countries globally, with an average score of 28.8 with the statement that “Nigeria has a level of hunger that is serious”.

Also, between 2020 and 2022 about 21.3% of the country’s population experienced hunger. Such a scary situation should be food-for-thought for the policy makers.

Much as we appreciate the facts that the president has condemned the triple tragedies, declined attending some of the ceremonies lined up for him for the Yuletide celebration in Lagos and called for thorough investigation into the matter, the loss of lives should serve as a moment for sober reflections, precisely so on his economic policies.

With regards to conducting a thorough investigation into the root causes of the stampedes, according to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, negligence on the part of the organisers by not involving security agencies to ensure crowd control is criminal.

That falls in sync with Section 196 of the Penal Code and Section 344 of the Season Criminal Code, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You cannot provide food security for the people without guaranteeing their social security. It is the absence of that which has led to the recurring ugly decimal of the stampedes and the deaths that have resulted.

For instance, it would be recalled that the immigration recruitment stampede in Abuja led to the loss of lives of 18 job seekers in 2014.

And in 2017 some five people died in Katsina while trying to collect a pittance of N500 each courtesy of a businessman, Kamal Ma’a Gafi. Fast forward to 2024 and a repeat scenario occurred on February 24 during the distribution of seized bags of rice by the Customs Service in Yaba, Lagos.

To prevent future recurrence all organisers of crowd-pulling events should be taught the tenets of crowd control. The involvement of security agencies has therefore, become an imperative.

However, above all our political leaders, from the local government through the states to the federal level, must come up with poverty reducing, pro-people policies to reduce the quest for free food by the ever-increasing number of hungry people in our God-blessed country, Nigeria. Meanwhile, our heart-felt sympathy goes to all the bereaved families as we pray for God’s comforting hand in this most excruciating time.

Share

Please follow and like us: