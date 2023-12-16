Triple Celebration As AAS CEO Emerges Fintech Expert Of The Year

…Launches Lounge

The epoch-making event occurred on Friday, December 16th, 2023 when the prestigious media professionals under the platform, Nigerian Media Masters bestowed on him the award of excellence as the Fintech Expert of the Year, 2023. Also, he was inducted as the Patron of NMM.

According to the General Secretary of the group, Mr Obarotimi Oluwabunmi, “The choice of Jesam Micheal stemmed from his innovative idea of creating the best investment platform globally known as the Afriq Arbitrage System which within the spate of barely three months was able to generate over 87 million dollars with several thousands of investors from over 160 countries. A feat achieved by a young Nigerian”

In his speech, Mr Fisayo Ajibola who is the president of the Association also attested to the ingenuity of Jesam Micheal and his doggedness in rebuilding a bigger and better financial investment despite the huge setbacks AAS went through a couple of months ago. And like Chan Master Fuchan Yuan once said, the three essentials to leadership are humility, clarity, and courage, Jesame Micheal is an embodiment of such a leader.

While receiving the award, Jesame Micheal appreciated the organizers for deeming it fit to choose him as the recipient of the award, a testament to the fact that the future holds out for those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.

He accepted to be the patron of the association and dedicated the award to his team and all investors who believed in him and his dream of building the best financial platform in the world.

Furthermore, the Jesam Micheal-led AAS also unveiled a multi-million naira lounge in Lagos known as AFRIQJM LOUNGE. Amidst pomp and pageantry, the modernized lounge was opened for fun lovers.

According to him, it’s part of the investment plan by him and his organization to operate avenues where investors can trade with AAS tokens as a means of payment globally.

It would be recalled that in Nigeria’s financial landscape, a transformative force has quietly reshaped the investment horizon. Afriq Arbitrage System (AAS) led by the visionary CEO, Jesame Micheal a beacon of innovation in the country’s investment space, wielding tokenized digital currency with profound impact.

Michael’s vision for AAS speaks to a modernized approach to investments. The platform embodies the marriage of technology and finance, offering an accessible avenue for a broader spectrum of individuals to participate in the crypto investment market.

The utilization of smart contracts and blockchain technology empowers investors to engage in a decentralized and secure ecosystem that transcends boundaries.