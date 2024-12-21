Triple 44 partners NSC, set to revitalise Liberty Stadium

Share

In line with its vision to drive grassroots sports development and promote talent discovery, Triple 44 Football Academy, has proposed a strategic collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC) to transform a neglected portion of Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, into a modern sports facility.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s sports infrastructure and empowering the nation’s football potential.

Under the leadership of Shehu Dikko, the NSC has been steadfast in its resolve to upgrade existing sporting facilities while promoting private-sector involvement.

Tripple 44 Academy, spearheaded by its CEO, Olatunji Okuku, has taken bold steps to align with this mission by presenting a proposal that will see the transformation of an underutilised “refuse dump site” into a top-class and standard football facility through a build-and-donate arrangement.

The proposed project includes the development of a high-standard 11-a-side football pitch, and

A 7-a-side mini-pitch for training and grassroots engagements.

Speaking about the project, Okuku revealed that they saw immense potential in the site, which has been lying fallow and, at one point, became a hideout for kidnappers.

“This facility will be a game-changer for grassroots football in Ibadan and across Nigeria,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"