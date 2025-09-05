Trino Motion Pictures Unveils Content Acquisition, Sales Division To Amplify African Stories Globally

Trino Motion Pictures has announced the establishment of its Content Acquisition and Sales Division, a strategic move designed to empower young creative entrepreneurs and independent producers across Africa by giving their stories global visibility. The announcement was made by the Managing Director of Trino Motion Pictures, Uche Okocha, during a Cocktail party in Lagos.

Okocha described the initiative as more than a business expansion, but “a mission, a calling, and a movement” to reposition African content on the world stage. According to him, the new division will represent independent producers in major international markets for film and television content, while also investing in global sales infrastructure to strengthen Africa’s film and TV ecosystem.

“African stories are not just underrepresented globally; they are undervalued and underestimated,” Okocha said. “Our producers are creating magic every day with grit, grace and passion, but many lack the bridge between powerful content and global visibility.

That is where we come in—not as competitors, but as collaborators.” He emphasised that the new unit will work to source content from rising talents and independent voices who may not have access to established industry infrastructure, ensuring their productions reach international platforms and audiences. Addressing distribution partners, Okocha said the company’s intention is to complement, not compete:

“Your work has laid the groundwork; ours is to add fresh bricks, new lanes, and more travellers on the journey. We are here to widen the highway, not reinvent the wheel.” The initiative, he explained, is aimed at ensuring that African cinema and TV productions gain rightful recognition and market share globally.

“To the storytellers, the unseen artists crafting cinematic gems in silence—this is your call to action. We are here to scout, support and sell your content with the respect it deserves,” Okocha said. He called on global partners to embrace African creativity, noting that the continent is a powerhouseof culture and cinematic excellence. “With this bold step, our goal is simple.

“From Lagos to Los Angeles, from Accra to Amsterdam, from Nairobi to New York, we want Africa on every screen.” Okocha noted that Trino Motion Pictures has distinguished itself through its operational advantage, particularly in access to high-end equipment and studio infrastructure. “We have a library of scripts and have built a database of over 400 writers. We have also engaged in partnerships to ensure our business advances on both local and global scales,” he said.

The event also featured the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the maiden edition of the International Sales and Distribution Executives (ISDE) programme, organised by Trino Motion Pictures in collaboration with the Nigerian International Film Summit (NIFS).

The 12 graduands received their certificates after completing the programme, which was designed to address a critical gap in the entertainment industry by equipping professionals with expertise in international sales, aggregation, licensing, and distribution.

Commending the initiative, one of the participants, Daleshawn Butler, described the platform as one of the best in the country. Butler said: “We appreciate the entire process of the training and we say thank you.” Meanwhile, Ms. Ijeoma Onah, Founder of NIFS, underscored the importance of investing in capacity building in the entertainment industry. She urged intending participants to look out for the next edition of the training, which would be announced soon.

Onah further disclosed that the platform would sponsor no fewer than five individuals to France in October to gain additional knowledge, while eight sound engineers would also be supported to travel for training. “We do hope that our interactions yield measurable outcomes. We really need to invest in capacity to improve Africans’ skill set in the entertainment industry,” she said.