Trino Motion Pictures’ ‘The Weekend’ Now Streaming On HBO Max

‘The Weekend’, the critically acclaimed feature film by Trino Motion Pictures is now streaming on HBO Max, marking a historic milestone as the first independently produced Nigerian thriller feature to be picked by the prestigious global streaming platform.

The Trino Motion Pictures announced this development in a statement issued on Friday, March 6.

The announcement represents a ground-breaking moment not only for Trino Motion Pictures but for the entire Nollywood industry, signalling HBO Max’s growing recognition of the creative excellence and global appeal of contemporary Nigerian genre cinema.

‘The Weekend’ is a gripping psychological horror-thriller that explores the dangerous dynamics that unfold when an orphan, Nikiya (Uzoamaka Power), visits the family of her fiancé, Luke (Bucci Franklin). What is meant to be a long-awaited introduction to her future in-laws turns into a nightmare as long-buried secrets and sinister traditions surface with devastating consequences.

Produced by Uche Okocha and directed by Daniel Oriahi, the film masterfully blends suspense and sharp social commentary. It features a powerhouse ensemble cast including Meg Otanwa, Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey, Gloria Anozie-Young, Damilola Ogunsi, and James Gardiner.

According to the statement, the deal with Max is a historic moment for Nigerian independent cinema. While Nollywood is a global leader in volume, ‘The Weekend’ has carved a unique path through the international festival circuit, proving that Nigerian “Midnight” genre films have a massive global appetite.

“This is a deeply significant moment for us at Trino Motion Pictures and for the broader Nigerian filmmaking community,” said Uche Okocha, Managing Director of Trino Motion Pictures.

“When we set out to make The Weekend, our ambition was to tell a story with themes familiar to a global audience, through our unique African perspective.

“To have HBO Max recognize the quality of this work and bring it to their global audience is a validation that Nollywood stories belong on the world’s biggest stages.”

The acquisition underscores a growing trend among international platforms to diversify their content libraries with bold storytelling from Africa.

‘The Weekend’ is poised to introduce millions of subscribers within the Central Eastern European territories to the artistry and authenticity that defines the new wave of Nigerian cinema.

Since its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, where it made history as the first independently produced Nigerian film to be selected for the festival, its global festival tour includes prestigious selections at the BFI London Film Festival and Screamfest, the largest and longest-running horror film festival in the United States.

The film has dominated the international awards circuit, most notably winning the Best Film

“Monster Award” at the Monsters Fantastic Film Festival. Domestically, ‘The Weekend’ made history at the 2024 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) by setting a new record with 16 nominations, ultimately winning Best Film, Best Nigerian Film (NFVCB Award), Best Screenplay, and Best Cinematography.

As part of its landmark acquisition by HBO Max, ‘The Weekend’ is “accessible to subscribers

across Central and Eastern Europe.

Viewers can now experience the suspense and cultural depth of this Nollywood masterpiece in the following countries: Albania, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Maldovo and Serbia.”

Trino Motion Pictures is a Nigerian independent entertainment company dedicated to producing high-quality, globally competitive motion pictures.

With a commitment to cinematic excellence, the company is at the forefront of advancing bold African stories for audiences across every screen.