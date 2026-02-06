Trino Motion Pictures Secures Deal With Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution For ‘To Adaego With Love’

Trino Motion Pictures’ Content Acquisition and Sales division has secured a theatrical distribution deal with Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution for the feature film ‘To Adaego with Love’.

The agreement marks the first major deal concluded by the Sales team since the launch of the Content Acquisition and Sales division in September 2025, signalling the start of active market engagement and deal-making.

Acting in its capacity as Sales agent, Trino Motion Pictures facilitated the deal to ensure the film’s entry into cinemas through a structured theatrical arrangement.

‘To Adaego with Love’, AFRIFF 2025 winner for Best Feature Film and Best Screenplay by Tade Production House Limited, is a poignant post-civil war romantic drama directed by Nwamaka Chikezie and written/produced by Brenda Ogbukaa-Garuba. Starring Chisom Agoawuike, Adam Garba, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, and featuring the late Onyeka Onwenu, it explores forbidden love between a Northern soldier and an Eastern schoolteacher amid national healing.

The film premiered on Sunday, February 1, 2026, ahead of its nationwide release in cinemas on Friday, February 6. As the inaugural market-facing deal for the new division, it sets the pace for future engagements across content windows.

“Our focus remains to ensure that African stories are seen and are easily accessible on every screen, ” said the MD of Trino Motion Pictures, Uche Okocha.

“What we have started is a commitment we intend to see through, and this key achievement validates that.”

Okocha further stated that the Content Acquisition and Sales division was created to curate quality, globally appealing African stories and secure local and international distribution and licensing opportunities.

By securing the theatrical distribution deal with Tribe Nation Distribution for To Adaego with Love, Trino Motion Pictures demonstrates its commitment to building sustainable commercial pathways for African films while supporting producers and filmmakers through professional sales representation.

This achievement reflects Trino Motion Pictures’ growing role in strengthening the business framework around African storytelling, as the company continues to expand its activities across production, content acquisition, and sales.