Trinity Guy Laments Lack Of Support For His Content

Nigerian content creator, Trinity Guy has taken to his social media page to express frustration over the lack of support for his content, citing monetary challenges.

The skit maker shared an emotional video, reflecting on the lack of support and expressed heartfelt gratitude to popular blogger Tunde Ednut for his unwavering support.

Speaking further, Trinity Guy unveiled his latest project, ‘Battle Twist, ’ appealing to fans to watch the movie, expressing a lack of support from close friends and associates.

He said: “I feel like no one supports me. Please support me. I spend a lot of money shooting money for you guys”.

