New Telegraph

March 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Trinity Guy Laments…

Trinity Guy Laments Lack Of Support For His Content

Nigerian content creator, Trinity Guy has taken to his social media page to express frustration over the lack of support for his content, citing monetary challenges.

The skit maker shared an emotional video, reflecting on the lack of support and expressed heartfelt gratitude to popular blogger Tunde Ednut for his unwavering support.

Speaking further, Trinity Guy unveiled his latest project, ‘Battle Twist, ’ appealing to fans to watch the movie, expressing a lack of support from close friends and associates.

READ ALSO:

He said: “I feel like no one supports me. Please support me. I spend a lot of money shooting money for you guys”.

Watch the video below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

I See Funke Akindele As A Mother – Juliana Olayode
Read Next

Davido Signs Boi Chase To DMW Record Label
Share
Copy Link
×