Trinity Guy Faces Backlash Over Comments About Nigerian Women

Controversial Nigerian skit maker, Trinity Guy has once again stirred reaction on social media over a comment made about his past experiences with Nigerian women.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Trinity Guy has previously faced criticism and even an arrest over his controversial content, and has made headlines with controversial remarks on Nigerian women.

Taking to his Instagram page, the content creator shared a photo unveiling his new relationship with a white woman, describing her as peaceful and sweet, unlike the Nigerian women he had dated in the past.

Sharing photos of himself with his new partner, he captioned the post; “Now I’ve confirmed that a white girl is better than Nigerian girl, am done from buying wigs every month and unnecessary billing, I’ve gone for natural hair. You and I forever baby @serpnasty ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

He also added: “Somebody should tell my ex that I’ve moved on globally.”

Reactions trailing Trinity’s comment on Nigerian women; juz_blesyn reacted, “I don’t know why they won’t date their white girls in peace without dragging Nigerian women.” helmaqueen1 stated, “Date/ marry your white woman in peace. Stop bashing them, sisters..” mandy_wealth_ said, “Imagine coming online and seeing your man grateful for dating you just cos you’re “cheaper” than his exes.” the_bougie_chef penned, “His statement reeks of senselessness…when dem dump you sha use am rub body and move on “silently” o no come Dey cry for here.”

