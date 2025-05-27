Trillion-Naira Stocks Power Nigerian Bourse To N5.98trn Gains

Share

A resurgent wave of investor confidence, underpinned by remarkable earnings recoveries and operational turnarounds, has catapulted six of Nigeria’s trillionnaira-listed heavyweights to the forefront of market performance in 2025.

Together, these market behemoths have posted gains exceeding 20 per cent year-to-date, and lifted the Nigerian Exchange’s All-Share Index firmly in positive territory.

As at Friday, May 23, the benchmark All Shares Index closed at 109,028.62 points, up from 102,926.40 points as Tuesday December 31, 2024 while capitalisation settled at N68.751 trillion, up from N62.763 trillion.

This indicate a significant N5.988 trillion gain in market capitalisation in the first five months of the year. At the helm of this rally is Nestlé Nigeria Plc, whose shares have soared by 81.77 per cent YTD.

The food giant’s stock surged a staggering 43.59 per cent in May alone, spurred by an earnings recovery. In a stunning reversal, Nestlé reported a Q1’25 pre-tax profit of N51.15 billion, clawing back from a loss of N196.08 billion a year prior.

A 60.71 per cent leap in revenue to N294.8 billion reflects both pricing resilience and improved market penetration. Close on its heels is Nigerian Breweries Plc, notching a 77.81 per cent year-to-date advance.

A turnaround story in its own right, the brewer returned to N69.9 billion, erasing a prior loss of N65.5 billion. Revenues surged nearly 69 per cent, lifting the stock past the psychologically significant N50 mark in early May.

International Breweries Plc has also impressed, rising 67.57 per cent YTD on the strength of its Q1 profit of N35.06 billion, a dramatic recovery from an N89.3 billion loss in Q1’24.

With revenues climbing 68.2 per cent and foreign exchange losses sharply curtailed, investor sentiment has turned sharply positive, propelling the stock above N9.00. MTN Nigeria, Africa’s largest mobile operator by market cap, has staged a robust 37.50 per cent advance.

The telco returned to profitability with a Q1 after-tax profit of N133.7 billion, reversing a loss of N392.7 billion in the same period last year. Revenues surged to N1 trillion, up 40.5 per cent, bolstered by tariff adjustments introduced in February.

Hospitality powerhouse Transcorp Hotels Plc delivered a 32.59 per cent gain, reflecting sustained operational momentum.

The company posted a full-year 2024 pre-tax profit of N22.6 billion, up 138.48 per cent, while Q1’25 revenue rose 51.88 per cent to N21 billion. The stock has since climbed steadily, reaching N153.80.

Rounding off the pack is Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), whose 21.05 per cent gain has been fueled by strong earnings firepower.

FY’24 saw the lender post a pre-tax profit of N1.26 trillion, up 107.82 per cent year-on-year, while Q1’25 profit soared to N509.3 billion—nearly six times the prior year’s figure.

Collectively, these stocks spanning consumer goods, telecommunications, hospitality, and banking—have reasserted their dominance in the capital market, bolstering the broader rally on the Nigerian Exchange.

Their strong showings underscore not just sectoral resilience but a broader recovery narrative across Nigeria’s macroeconomic landscape, buoyed by easing forex pressures, improved margins, and strategic pricing maneuvers.

As investors recalibrate in a post-reform environment, these trillion-naira titans have become investors’ delight, affirming that for Nigeria’s stock market, the bulls are not just back; they’re roaring.

Share