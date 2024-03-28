Tricycle Operators Lament Hike In Tickets, Stickers Prices In Delta

Commercial tricycle operators in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State. have expressed their frustration over the exorbitant cost of operational tickets and stickers in the state. New Telegraph gathered that the tickets and stickers are sold at a staggering price of N3,500 by individuals posing as agents of the state government.

Speaking on the development, one of the tricyclists, who simply identified himself as Joshua, claimed that the selling of the tickets and stickers severely hinders their ability to operate properly.

He bemoaned excessive taxes and their impact on them, saying that the majority of them could not pay for the tickets and stickers.

He called on the government to take action to lower the cost of stickers and tickets, as well as to address the issue of touts and purported police extortion.

“Keke business is not doing well because everything is going up and it’s affecting us. We cannot even get one square meal anymore because the government is harsh. The agberos (touts) are disturbing,” he said.

Another commercial tricyclist, identified as Jeremiah Utonraye, made the same claims as his colleague.

“The police take ₦100 from us every day in Orhunwhorhun, in Enerhen junction here, they take,” he lamented.

He however also beckoned on the government to step into the situation and save the tricyclists from stress.