Tricycle Distributor, Mfb Partner To Expand Asset Financing For Mobility Entrepreneurs

Simba Group, the exclusive distributor of TVS Tricycles (popularly known as Keke) and motorcycles in Nigeria, has entered into a strategic partnership with LAPO Microfinance Bank to unlock wider access to asset-backed financing for hardworking Nigeri‑ ans who depend on tricycles and motorcycles for their livelihoods.

Renowned for its commitment to quality, durability, fuel efficiency, and a robust nationwide after-sales network, Simba Group is partnering with one of Nigeria’s largest and most trusted microfinance institutions to make vehicle ownership more attainable for individu‑ als, micro-entrepreneurs, and small businesses across the country.

Together, both organizations are driving financial inclusion and em‑ powering more Nigerians to own the tools they need to earn, grow, and thrive.

The collaboration brings together Simba Group’s long-standing presence in Nigeria’s mobility sector and LAPO Microfinance Bank’s deep expertise in financial inclusion, with a shared objective of empowering entrepreneurs, small businesses, and individuals operating within the transport and mobility value chain.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Laveen Gupta from Simba Group, highlighted the company’s deep-rooted commitment to Nigeria and its impact on everyday mobility. “Simba Group has been in Nigeria for over four decades, and every day, more than 30 million Nigerians interact with Simba mobility products,” he said.

“This partnership with LAPO Microfinance Bank reinforces our mission to empower more Nigerians by making reliable mobility solutions more accessible for sus‑ tainability and daily livelihoods,” he added. Under the MoU, LAPO Micro‑ finance Bank will provide asset backed financing solutions to Rid‑ ers who want TVS Tricycles (Keke) for income generation and an Indi‑ viduals who want TVS Motocycle for personal mobility.