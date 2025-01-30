Tricky Trip For Red Devils In Bucharest

Share

Manchester United head to Bucharest for a crucial Europa League clash, but despite their recent string of victories, their performances remain unconvincing.

The Red Devils have won three of their last four matches, yet they have struggled to dominate games.

They narrowly edged past Fulham with a deflected Lisandro Martínez strike, relied on a last-gasp winner to defeat Rangers, and needed an eightminute hat-trick from Amad Diallo to scrape a win against bottom-placed Southampton earlier this month.

Despite these inconsistencies, Ruben Amorim’s men have a two-point cushion in the Europa League top eight, which may allow the 40-yearold manager to rotate his squad for this trip to Romania.

Meanwhile, Ajax and Galatasaray meet in what should be an entertaining Europa League tie in the final round of league phase games on Thursday.

A place in the play-off round is the best Ajax can hope for and it would take a remarkable set of results to see them eliminated.

A win would probably see Gala finish in the top eight and take a last 16 spot, but as it stands they are heading for the play-offs as well.

Another home defeat – this time to Leicester – heaped yet more pressure on Ange Postecoglou on Sunday and, while Tottenham are heavy favourites against Elfsborg, things may not be as straightforward as the odds suggest.

Share

Please follow and like us: