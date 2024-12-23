Tributes To 9-Year-Old Killed In German Christmas Market Attack

Share

A local fire brigade has paid tribute to a nine year-old killed in an attack on a German Christmas market. André Gleißner died after a car drove into a crowd of shoppers at the market in Magdeburg on Friday evening, according to the Schöppenstedt fire department.

In a statement they said he was a member of the children’s fire brigade in Warle, which is about an hour’s drive from Magdeburg. Four women, aged 45, 52, 67 and 75, also died in the attack.

Authorities are holding a suspect in pre-trial detention on counts of murder, attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, the Saudi authorities are currently working flat out to collate everything they have on the Magdeburg market suspect, Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, and to share it with Germany’s ongoing investigation “in every way possible”.

Inside the imposing sand coloured and fortress-like walls of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh there is a perhaps justifiable sense of pique.

The ministry previously warned the German government about al-Abdulmohsen’s extremist views. It sent four so-called “Notes Verbal”, three of them to Germany’s intelligence agencies and one to the foreign ministry in Berlin. There was, the Saudis say, no response.

