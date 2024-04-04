New Telegraph

April 4, 2024
Tributes Paid To Killed Aid Staff As More Charities Pause Gaza Work

Pressure is mounting on Israel after seven people working for food aid charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza. Israel’s prime minister said “this happens in war” and that “a thorough inquiry” was being conducted to prevent a recurrence.

The head of the Israeli military says the strike was a grave mistake that occurred due to misidentification in very complex circumstances. There are concerns about aid supplies in Gaza, as some charities pause their operations while they reassess the security situation.

Meanwhile, more information about those killed is emerging, as are tributes from the families involved. Three British nationals, John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby, were working as security advisors. Palestinian, Polish, Australian and American Canadian citizens were also victims, reports the BBC.

