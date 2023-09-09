Tributes, Celebration Of Life As Pastor Odukoya Goes Home

The remains of the revered man of God and the General Overseer of Fountain of Life Church (FOL), Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya was committed back to Mother Earth on Saturday, September 9, in Lagos, amidst tributes and palpable grief.

Odukoya passed on to glory on Tuesday, August 7, 2023, in the United States (US) at the age of 67.

The news of his death came as a huge shock to the Christian community in Nigeria and across the world.

Following his passing onto glory, tributes have continued to pour in as many described him as a rare gem, a man of integrity, character, and humility, sincere in everything; an exemplary person who had unusual foresight, and a compassionate selfless man. The burial rites began on Friday with a Service of Songs and the Funeral service was held on Saturday at Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju Lagos. While the interment followed immediately at a private tomb.

The church auditorium was packed with dignitaries including the presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo, who played the role of spiritual father and mentor to the late Odukoya; first Vice President of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Abioye; wife of the Former Vice President of Nigeria, Mrs Dolapo Osinbanjo; Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, Bishop Stephen Adegbite; and the founder and senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre in Oregun, Lagos State, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, who came to pay their last respect to him and bid him goodbye. Others include Senior Pastor, House On The Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefaransi; the senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Matthew Ashimolowo, as well as scores of members of his family and the church. Also in attendance include former classmates of the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya at St. Paul’s College (now known as Kufena College, Wusasa) Zaria.

They all paid glowing tributes to the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Mr Ade Ogunaike who led Odukoya’s former classmates said: “Death leaves a heartache, so hard to forget. We’ve so much to be thankful for on his behalf. We consider the numerous investments he has made in the lives of many people.”

Until his death, he was the Senior Pastor Of FOL, a prolific writer and philanthropist. He was the host of ‘Discovery for Men’, ‘Discovery for Women’, ‘The Woman Leader’, as well as ‘Ruth and Boaz’ biannual meetings that reach out to thousands of men and women from all walks of life and denominations, was involved in numerous social initiatives of FOL, which include Grace Springs Rehabilitation Home, The Hope Centre and The Borehole Project.