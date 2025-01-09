Tribute To Nigeria’s Unsung Heroes

Share

‘‘A true hero isn’t measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart’’

—Hercules

They are out there sacrificing their sweat, valuable time, boundless energy and precious resources to make a positive impact on the quality of life of fellow citizens, virtually on a daily basis.

They are diligent at their duties; exhibiting promptitude, passion and perseverance, not counting the cost, if only to put a smile on other people’s faces.

But they are hardly recognised at high class award ceremonies, all because they are not the Dangotes, the Otedolas, the Jim Ovias and the Alakijas, or even the wave-making entertainers and so called celebrities.

Yet, we clamour for a better country and a brighter world. What a life of contradictions! Mind you, their professional spectrum spans different fields of human endeavour – from teachers, nurses, office assistants, through skilful artisans, security personnel to committed caregivers.

But what mark them out are their avowed commitment to duty and the selfless service to humanity. Their moving mantra, or propelling philosophy is to bring out the best in them for the good of others.

That is true leadership for you, all because you do not need to wear a title to be a leader, as the world- acclaimed author, Mark Sanborn, rightly highlighted in his bestselling book of the same title.

Of great significance therefore, is the increasing need for Nigeria’s mass media to begin to identify, project and promote such unique and rare individuals as the society’s enduring heroes.

They should be projected as our moral compass, more so in this strange era of overt focus on maddening money and mindless materialism, irrespective of their sources of inflow.

Indeed, this is also the right moment to understand such individuals as the beacon bearers the younger generation of Nigerians need to guide them forward through the long, dark tunnel of ignorance and poverty.

A few examples would shed more light on the purpose of this clarion call. In fact, a personal experience evolved between the subject of the matter and my humble self back in 2018. We became friends on Facebook and yours truly always appreciated his prayers.

To hit the nail on the head, he confessed that he was attracted to my person because reading through my weekly opinion essays as published by different newspapers, magazines and online portals, clearly convinced him that I have passion for good governance in Nigeria.

By November of that year he invited me as one of the members of his Foundation – the Ibiyinka Macaulay Foundation with the mission of giving a helping hand to the needy.

Worthy of note is that the United Kingdom -based Ibiyinka Macaulay happens to be of the Fourth generation in the lineage of the late political icon, Herbert Macaulay.

Fast forward to Saturday May 18, 2019 and yours truly was the Media Consultant to the Foundation which kick-started the provision of different gift items such as food, drugs as well as cash for the needy Nigerians at different parts of Lagos.

These included the Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care and Treatment Home at Akoka, the Lagos Cheshire Home, Mushin and the Tower of Refuge Orphanage/Motherless Babies Home, Aguda, Surulere.

But that was not all there was to his uncommon spirit of generosity. In addition to these, the Macaulay Foundation also commissioned boreholes, renovated toilets and presented electric generators and television sets to schools at Iyu Road, Surulere.

And after that he led the programme of feeding the underprivileged people at the close of their fasting at Ebute Meta axis of Lagos State. But have you heard about Ibiyinka

So, to guide society right on the solid path to moral and professional rejuvenation, this is the time to change the narrative…

Macaulay before now? That is the million-naira question. Yet, there are several other unsung heroes making their mark in Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.

Mr. Solomon Folorunsho is another of such precious pearls of humanity. As a pastor, who practices what he preaches, he is the Coordinator of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp at Uhogua, Benin, Edo State.

He and members of his able team have been at the forefront of the provision of various food items, drugs, clothing materials and the payment of school fees for the children there in the camp.

Good enough, some of them have maximised the opportunities provided to improve on their skills and learning, moving from there to some tertiary institutions.

It was therefore, a piece of heartwarming news that in November 2024 the Benin branch of the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) provided food items at the camp.

Perhaps, some other concerned Nigerians would reach out to the IDP camp to provide solar-powered boreholes, solar lights and more hostels that they are requesting for.

It is big kudos to Pastor Folorunsho for beaming his God-given light of hope for survival for the needy in the darkness of hunger and poverty, as one of the country ‘s unsung heroes.

As a way forward in recognising our history- making change makers, across various fields of human endeavour different organisations that give awards should take a cue from Cadbury Schweppes company.

It established the ‘Bournvita Teachers’ Awards’ in 2002. The noble and praise -worthy aim of course, is to celebrate excellence in the long-forgotten field of quality education delivery.

The award which comes with a plaque, a GSM phone with sim card, N100,000 cash and one-year supply of Bournvita is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The award which had Mrs. Philomena Igweze and Mr. John Ukaonu as the best teachers in both primary and secondary schools across the country back in 2002 has since transformed in scale and style.

Laudable, is it not? Of course, it is. So, to guide the society right on the solid path to moral and professional rejuvenation, this is the time to change the narrative from the base sentiments of thinking that only the celebrities and politicians, who are supposed to be our servants, are the only important people around.

No! “Real leadership is that of leaders recognising that they serve the people, that they lead”. That is according to Pete Hoekstra and it should serve as food-for-thought for us all.

