Tribute To My Father Figure, Omooba Doyin Okupe

My heart skipped breath when my phone rang in the early hours of Thursday, March 6, 2025. It was an unusual call from the Personal Assistant to Dr Doyin Okupe, and I knew straightaway that something bad must have happened to my godfather.

The sad news of the passage of my God-sent benefactor was broken to me in a depressed voice by his personal assistant.

I met Omooba Doyin Okupe in February 2014, and our father and son chemistry jelled almost immediately. Instead of giving me hand-outs of fishes, the former presidential spokesman taught me how best to fish.

He opened my eyes to the lucrative side of the media business. God actually used the Iperu born media strategist to change my story, and I will remain indebted to him, even in death. The medical doctor turned media strategist was highly instrumental to my success in the media business. In addition to helping my career, Omooba Okupe was also my father figure.

He was also my confidant, adviser, and business strategist. I was always free to discuss any issue with him, and he was ever willing to help me in the best way possible. Inasmuch as I still find it most difficult to address Dr. Okupe as late, the memory we shared will continue to linger in the innermost recess of my consciousness.

The Iperu prince was always fun to be with and was full of wisdom. He was also intellectually savvy to the point that he knew a little of everything and much of the concerned areas.

In spite of my impatient nature, my godfather was patient enough to manage my shortcomings in this regard. We talked almost every day, and our discussions were always centred on politics and other national issues. In all our discussions, I could establish that Omooba Okupe was patriotically passionate about Nigeria.

I was with him in Abuja a few days before his demise, and we actually talked a day after he arrived in Lagos from Abuja. Two years ago, on a particular day, during one of our regular tete-a-tete, I drew his attention to the need for him to write his memoir. He agreed and went ahead to write the book with the title: “Double Jeopardy: The Doyin Okupe Story”.

He did write in the book that I was the person who encouraged him to work on the memoir. I found it a big honour that credit was given to me in the book when it was launched two years ago on the occasion of the 70th of Dr Okupe.

In view of my close relationship with Omooba Okupe, I knew when the health challenge that eventually led to his death began. No one could have ever thought that things would turn out this way.

Omooba was, however, determined to wrestle the illness, and he truly did just that with all his might, resources, and the best of medical services. My godfather fought a good fight, but he eventually submitted to the will of God. The Holy Bible admonishes Christians in the book of Thessalonians 4:13, not to mourn like unbelievers who have no hope.

I am at least consoled by the admonition in the book of Isaiah 56:1-2, which states that the righteous are taken away to be spared from the evil to come.

In all honesty, a written description of my relationship with Dr. Okupe can never be well captured in this tribute for the want of space. The story will be told in detail soon, after the burial.

By then, I must have shaken off the shock and would have also come to terms with the reality that my godfather has indeed completed his assignment on this side of the planet earth. The transition of my father figure confirmed to me that no man can actually add one hour to his appointed time on earth.

Dr Okupe was only 16 days away from his 73rd birthday when he breathed his last. We were together on his 72nd birthday; but sadly, his 73rd can at best be noted posthumously. The passage of Dr Doyin Okupe has taught me a lesson that we must consciously live our lives to impact other lives.

Another lesson from the death of my godfather is that we must tune the antenna of our consciousness towards leaving legacies rather than the crude acquisition of material things.

It is certain that my mentor will not be buried with any of his properties. Why, then, is the obsession for things that cannot speak for us when we are dead and gone. As for me, Dr Doyin Okupe is my major benefactor.

My life also bears testimony to his many enduring legacies. He impacted lives and focused on things and people who are now living after him. Inasmuch as I find it most difficult to say goodbye to my godfather, I can only wish you eternal peace in the pantheon of saints.

I wish you safe and smooth passage to your place of everlasting rest, Omooba Doyin Okupe, Iperu Akesan Akesan Bale Oja Ara Oju Ona Obi Owo nso ti won Oro’woka Akesan d’ade Omo re da Oja Olori re ni da Oja… Good night, my father figure! Salako writes from Lagos

