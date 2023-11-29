Tribute to my fallen heroine

I just lost a creature who apparently deserved to live forever. It suffices to assert that a heroine has indeed fallen. Yes, she spent 76 years on Mother Earth, but I wished she had lived up to 176. Indeed, if wishes were horses, the beggars could as well ride them.

At about 10am on Thursday, 24th August 2023, while on my way to the office, I got a distress call from my hometown, Awo-Omamma. The caller quickly dropped the moment I took the call; I noticed it was a flash.

I responded in a jiffy, and was hurriedly notified by the recipient – who happens to be my cousin’s wife – that my Mum started acting unhealthily after taking her breakfast.

I pleaded with her, and other relatives who were around my sick Mum, to kindly watch over her closely and report to me at regular intervals. They therein reached out for some of her routine oral medications, as I instructed.

I was of the notion that my Mum was suffering from the exit of her female sibling. Her elder sister passed on a few weeks back, although she was yet to be informed about the ugly occurrence. From my point of view, I thought she had spiritually received the news.

My whole day was disorganized by that abrupt and unforseen information. Though I had a very unavoidable assignment at workplace on that very day, I couldn’t do anything useful throughout my stay there.

Upon my return from work amidst my jittery mood, my interaction with the relation I got on phone disclosed that Mum wasn’t getting better. In fact, her case had reportedly become more serious.

I immediately reached out to our family doctor who operates a private healthcare at Awo-Omamma, and informed him that my Mum would soon be brought to his hospital.

Being a man who listens to me, the physician who was just reportedly returning from an occasion as at the time of the notice, swiftly left his residence for his hospital without hesitation to await the arrival of my Mum who was being driven to the place by a cousin brother I contracted.

I told the doctor that I was already leaving Owerri for Awo-Omamma, hence would join him at the hospital in about 40 minutes’ time.

Upon the arrival of my Mum, he quickly attended to her in my absence without minding any financial deposit, which was really unusual compared to the behaviour of most Nigerian resident doctors. Though he personally called to notify me that my presence was highly needed, saying my Mum’s case was very serious.

When I called the cousin who drove my Mum to the hospital, he told me she was placed under Oxygen support. Then I realized there was still more to the story, as my entire body was profoundly covered with ghost pimples.

The moment I arrived the hospital, there and behold, I was reluctantly taken by the physician to the place where she was lying lifelessly. Yes, lifelessly.

He told me she was gasping for air when they brought her to the hospital. Having been placed under the artificial air-support, after a few minutes, she breathed her last.

I looked at myself like a broken record, and therein wept noisily just not unlike a baby after she couldn’t reply my several attempts to speak with her. Truly, Mum had gone to the world beyond, as I keenly and closely looked at her lifeless body in dismay and silent awe.

“Could it be true?” I asked myself as I was obviously lost in thought. Various actions by my relations – who were present at the hospital – to make me stable and conscious, proved abortive.

However, after about thirty minutes’ time, being a few seconds past eight O’clock at night, I cautioned myself and pretentiously became a man. Hence, arrangement was made to convey her remains to a morgue. The rest is history.

After the heroine passed on, the hero in me died instantly. I was locked in my room without seeing any glimpse of the sky. The most terrible, horrible and forsaken experience I ever had since my birth.

Anyone who called on phone to extend their condolences was trapped in the middle of nowhere, because I could barely speak let alone uttering reasonable words. It was like the dark/night coming to replace the light/day.

The worst was that it happened when my immediate family was away from home. Therefore, I was all alone in the house. The experience wasn’t just ‘terrible’, but unthinkable.

After a week, the reality began to dawn on me. The picture started to appear clearer that I would henceforth live my whole life without the physical presence of my lifetime heroine, Matriarch Vero Ngozi Nwaozor.

Momminto, as I fondly call her, is a woman of great value; she is of invaluable character; her worth as a woman, wife and mother is priceless; her status as a nurse and Christian is unequalled; her level of maturity and understanding of life is unparalleled, to say the least.

She is a perfect nurse; ‘perfect’ in the sense that she’s always ready to serve others irrespective of the circumstance and invariably wears a smile in her face. Mum’s profession as a health personnel attracted countless individuals and entities to her person.

Please, pardon me for the use of present tenses while referring to the deceased. Though dead, the heroine still lives in me despite having partially accepted the reality. I’m a core realist, but in this situation, I cease to be known as one.

Momminto, if knowing and having you as my mother is the only sin I’ve committed, then I candidly wish to remain a sinner. Yes, I didn’t mix my words.

You brought virtually everything into my life; name them: joy, contentment, fulfilment, greatness, spiritual vigour, and bravery, just to mention but a few.

I don’t love you because you’re my Mum; I do simply because you possess everything that deserves love and care; I do because you made me understand that light will surely supersede darkness; I do because you’re everything I needed in a companion.

If I had known that death would snatch you so suddenly and untimely from me, I wouldn’t have considered living in my apartment without you. I would have made arrangement for you to join me here in Owerri. I knew if we were living together on a daily basis, you would have stayed longer. But who am I to query nature who made it to happen in this way?

Mummy, you left unannounced. Your exit took me unawares. Your departure was never foreseen by my person. As my tears splash on this my writing paper, I feel more pains. I can’t pretend that am fine, because I miss you so much; your demise has created a vacuum I will live to fill.

Death claims to be wicked but he’s rather a coward, because if truly brave enough, he would surely ensure all his proposed visits are announced prior to arrival.

However, my gladness is the thought that you’re okay where you are at the moment. It pains really, but I’m consoled by the fact that a peaceful creature like you can never be called or taken by the Creator to a place of no peace.

I’m pleased, because you fought a good and splendid fight. My soul is joyous, because you came, saw, and conquered to the delight of your teeming followers. You were indisputably a great and strong woman, both spiritually and physically. I will surely live to admire your strength. You are truly a legend.

I must assure you one thing; that I will live to become that great and strong man you have ever wanted in me; that I’ll strive to bring out the best in me, which has invariably been your desire; that I will forever remember and love you; that you’ll forever live in my heart.

If wishes were horses, my prayers would have made you an immortal. Nevertheless, you may have gone apparently, but you still live, because legends don’t die. That’s the gospel truth.

Adieu Mummy! Adieu, the Heroine!! Adieu Momminto!!!