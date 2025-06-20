Tribute To Maja Emeka Umeh

Share

It was a rude shock when I recieved a phone call from a Medical Doctor that my personal person Okwuaka had passed on to Glory from the hospital, in the morning of that April 9th, 2025.

How? Why? What happened?Torrents of questions without an answer rocked my mind. We usually spoke to each other three or four times daily in the past five years. It was our daily routine . We had spoken the previous evening on his way to Amichi.

On his return to Awka he called at night and showed no signs that he was at the Departure Lounge to meet his Creator in Heaven.

Okwuaka was a brother not just a friend. We share a lot in common in the past 40 years and stood for each other in crisis and in joy.

From our days in the University of Nigeria Nsukka to his untimely demise we shared personal experiences.The bond grew stronger as we matured in age.

In the past six years I usually spent days in his country home in Amichi during the Christmas period and he would spoil me with my favourite Akamu & Akara in the morning.

His dutiful and ever reliable wife was always on call to make sure my short stays were enjoyable.

When he had his medical crisis years back, he called me in Abuja and very quietly he said, Agada, nsogbu di. To my urgent and panic stricken questions of Ogini? What is it? He answered.

The Doctor said one leg of his was to be amputated the following day.

Notably jolted by the news , I still encouraged him to look up to God & pray his Rosary. I took a flight and joined him in Awka the very next day.Alas the surgery was successful and as they say, the rest is history.

Maja had passion for his community Amichi. He believed so much in fraternal relationship and stood for his friends. He was generous to many.

He enjoyed politics & politicking and was a strong APGA person even after his tenor as a Commissioner for information in Mr Peter Obi led Government.

Writing about my personal person Maja Emeka Umeh will make a full book for publication, hence I would say, let me stop here.

My brother it is difficult to write about you in the past but as Christians and strong Catholics we cannot question God.

Sleep well and Good night till we meet at the throne of Grace.

Obidigbo Enwezoh (Gadaffi) writes from Abuja

