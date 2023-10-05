Tribune’s Senate Correspondent’s Demise, Unfortunate Devt – Alli

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has expressed sadness over the sudden death of Tribune Newspaper Correspondent in the Nigerian Senate, Mr Tijani Adeyemi, describing it as an unfortunate development.

The condolence message was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Akeem Abas, and made available to New Telegraph yesterday in Ibadan.

Adeyemi’s sudden death, which occurred on Wednesday, has left many in shock, including Alli, who expressed deep concern over the incident and described Adeyemi’s sudden death as a great loss to the Nigerian media industry, saying the deceased was a committed journalist who had a passion for accurate reporting and investigative journalism.

He said that the death of a journalist at a place of work was a painful and unfortunate development that called for greater attention to journalists’ welfare and safety.

Alli said that the Senate Press Corps and the entire Nigerian media industry had lost a hardworking member who would be greatly missed by all.

The lawmaker condoled with Adeyemi’s family, Senate Press Corps and the publishers of the Tribune Newspaper, African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN).

He urged media organisations to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of their employees, especially journalists who are often exposed to risks, as well as, hazards in the discharge of their duties.

Alli urged the family and his colleagues to take solace in the fact that he had left a mark in the media industry. He nevertheless called on the government to address challenges faced by the media industry, including the need to strengthen the regulatory framework and provide adequate support for media practitioners.

“The Nigerian media has a critical role to play in nation-building, and it is essential to create an enabling environment for journalists to operate without fear or intimidation,” he said.

He expressed hope that his legacy would inspire other journalists to strive for excellence in their profession while upholding the core values of accuracy, objectivity, and fairness.

Alli prayed that Almighty Allah forgive the late Adeyemi’s shortcomings and grant his soul perfect rest in Aljannat while urging the Nigerian media to continue to support the family of the deceased during this difficult period.