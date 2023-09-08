Tribunal’s Judgement Generous In Technicalities, Short In Justice

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Wednesday’s judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) in the petition filed by its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was against the facts and evidence presented before it.

The party in a statement released last night by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said it rejects the judgement in its entirety.

PDP added that the judgement “is generous in technicalities and very short in delivering substantial justice in the matter.”

According to the party, the PEPC judgement is “against the relevant electoral laws, guidelines and regulations as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

It, however, stated that as a law-abiding political party, PDP will with its lawyers, review the judge- ment and decide on the next line of action within the ambit of the law.