Tribunal: ‘We Told Obidients, But They Did Not Listen’ – Tinubu’s Aide

Remember that INEC’s failure to electronically transmit election results from the polling places to the collation centres was one of the arguments made by Peter Obi and the Labour Party in their petitions contesting Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

However, the court on Wednesday said there was nowhere in law where INEC was only required to transmit results from polling units to iREV by electronic means.

READ ALSO:

According to the court, the electoral agency is free to choose how it will transmit election results, and the legislation gives INEC the authority to choose how to compile the results of elections in Nigeria.

It further held that there is no requirement for INEC to electronically transmit the results of the election.

Reacting to the position of the court, Rahman stated that supporters of Peter Obi were previously warned about what the court just confirmed, but they refused to listen.

He wrote: “We told the Obidients but they did not listen. Now the court has ruled: “INEC at liberty to determine the method of election results upload.”