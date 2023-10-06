Tribunal Victory: We’re Encouraged To Serve Abia With Greater Zeal, Passion – Otti

…calls on opponents to join him to build better Abia

Shortly after the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Umuahia reaffirmed his election as the duly elected Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti said that the victory has encouraged him and all those working with him to serve Abia people with greater zeal and passion.

Speaking through Ferdinand Ekeoma, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Otti dedicated his victory at the governorship Tribunal to the people of Abia state, assuring that the victory would spur him to serve the people better as a way of appreciating their show of love and unflinching solidarity.

“Even though we never entertained any atom of fear over the suit filed against us, going by the landslide victory we recorded at the polls, coupled with the sound submissions made by our team of erudite lawyers to defend our victory, I was however moved by the unprecedented show of love, support and solidarity from our people which is a manifestation of their appreciation of the modest achievements we have recorded so far, hence my resolve to serve them with greater zeal and passion,” Otti said.

Governor Otti thanked the judges for what he described as their sound judgement which he said reflected what happened at the polls and what the majority of the people truly expected.

Otti said that nothing enriches the legal jurisprudence and strengthens democracy more than dispensing justice to those who deserve it.

He called on his opponents to accept the judgement with humility and equanimity and join hands with him to work for the development of the state.

He stressed that they (his opponents) know very well that he won the election clearly and assured them that he would work for the overall well-being of all Abia people, irrespective of political party differences.