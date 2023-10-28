Tribunal Victory Honesty Over Falsehood – Gov Fintiri

…victory for democracy

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has described his tribunal victory as the triumph of truth, morality and honesty over falsehood, deceit and victory for democracy.

The governor who stated this during his statewide broadcast in Yola, shortly after the governorship election petitions tribunal affirmed his election victory, thanked the judiciary for being bold, upright and courageous.

Fintiri used the opportunity to appeal to the opposition to come closer to us to develop Adamawa and Nigeria at large.

” Nigerian Judges have again once more shown their judgment are not in doubt”, he added.

Governor Funtiri stated that the judgement will provide room for free, fair and credible elections in future.

The Governor thanked all his supporters for maintaining peace all the while despite a series of provocations from the opposition.

The state capital went wild in jubilations by PDP supporters the moment after the verdict.

It would be recalled that the Adamawa State Governorship Electoral Petitions Tribunal on Saturday, dismissed the petition filed by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani against Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Binani had filed a petition challenging the governorship election conducted by INEC on the 18th March 2023.

Senator Binani, in her petition instituted, had joined INEC, Fintiri and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as respondents, alleging that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the electoral act.

In her judgement, the Chairman of the three-member tribunal, Theodora Uloho, dismissed the petition for lack of merit and substance and affirmed the election of Governor Fintiri.

On April 18, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Fintiri the winner after a supplementary election.

In the rerun, Fintiri polled 9,337 votes, besting Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani of All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 6,513 votes.

At the end of the exercise, Fintiri polled 430,861 votes, defeating Binani who got 398, 788 votes.