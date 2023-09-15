Tribunal Verdicts Sacking Plateau NASS Members Won’t Stand — Mwadkwon

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon on Friday described the Tribunal judgements nullifying the election of some National Assembly members in Plateau State as strange, declaring that the verdicts will not stand.

Mwadkwon, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senator representing Plateau North senatorial district, said in a statement that he was confident that the Appellate Court will not let any judgement that is in clear contrast to the subsisting Supreme Court pronouncements stand.

He called on members and supporters of the PDP in Plateau State to remain calm, adding that “those presently rejoicing inside their house of lies will face the reality of their self herself-deceive Appeal Court takes the right decisions on the tribunal judgements.”

Senator Mwadkwon said the Supreme Court judgement on the PDP suit on the nomination of President Bola Tinubu’s running mate for the February 2023 presidential election, Kashim Shettima, was clear enough as to who has the right to challenge nomination candidates for elections.

He said the Supreme Court has made it clear that no political party can challenge the nomination of another political party, wondering how and why the Tribunal could nullify the election of duly elected National Assembly members on the ground that they were invalidly nominated due to no party structure in the state.