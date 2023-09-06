Tribunal Verdict Reaffirms My Electoral Victory As Transparent, Well Deserved – Alli

Sen. Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has described the judgment of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ibadan as a reaffirmation that his electoral victory in the February 25, 2023 election was well-deserved.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen yesterday.

The tribunal had dismissed the petition of the PDP Senatorial Candidate for Oyo South, Chief Joseph Tegbe who was challenging the victory of Alli, the APC Candidate in the election. It dismissed the petition in its entirety for lacking merit, saying the petitioner had failed to present cogent, reliable, and compelling evidence sufficient to affect the result of the poll as declared by the third respondent, INEC.

He expressed appreciation to God, as well as, the people of Oyo South Senatorial District who gave him their mandate and stood by him throughout the process.

His words, “I am deeply humbled and grateful to God for the victory at the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal. My sincere appreciation to the people of Oyo South Senatorial District who gave me their mandate and have stood by me throughout this process.

“The outcome of the tribunal’s verdict reaffirms that the election was won in a transparent and fair manner, and my victory was well-deserved,” he said.

The lawmaker thanked his legal team for working tirelessly to defend him and ensuring justice prevailed while appealing to all stakeholders including political parties to join hands with him in moving the senatorial district forward, by initiating impactful projects that would enhance the quality of life for the people.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to all those who stood by him, promising to remain their humble servant and representative at the Senate.