Tribunal Verdict: PDP’ll Fail In A’Court – Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Friday said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo’s appeal will fail at the Court of Appeal.

Governor Okpebholo made this statement while speaking at the Okaijesan Town Hall in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area, at the celebration of his election tribunal victory, hosted by Edo Central leaders.

The Governor thanked the people of Edo for their support and prayers and assured them that his administration would continue with its current pace of developmental strides.

He noted that Asue Ighodalo and the PDP had declared their intention to challenge the verdict of the election petition tribunal ruling, which gave him and his party victory on Wednesday.

Governor Okpebholo said that Ighodalo and the PDP were free to appeal the ruling but assured them that they would fail at the Court of Appeal.

“The opposition party has been talking and shouting, but Edo people spoke very clearly and loudly with their votes on September 21, 2024. Edo people voted for the right person in Senator Monday Okpebholo. The people will speak again when the time is right.

“We defeated them at the tribunal, and they said they want to appeal the ruling. If they like, let them appeal and even get to the Supreme Court. We will defeat them.

“They have stolen enough money from Edo State. So, they are wasting the money on court cases. If they like, let them spend all the money they stole from the people. They will never steal Edo people’s mandate given to me and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the September 21 governorship election.”

Okpebholo revealed plans by his administration to develop Esan land through road infrastructure, noting that his administration has awarded a contract to dualize the old road from Ekpoma to Ubiaja.

“As we won this election, the first thing we did was to make sure our roads were motorable across Edo State. If you come to Enewa now, it looks like Abuja, as we are putting our efforts into ensuring we have good roads to boost economic activities.

“I know the problems of Edo State and Esan land. I have already awarded the dualization of the old road from Ekpoma to Ubiaja. There will be much space to enable vehicles to pass freely without hitting each other. When completed, this road will boost economic activities in the area.

“I am an Edo man, an Esan man, and I know the problems of Esan people. Today, I came to tell you that the Tribunal has given us victory again after the September 21 governorship election.

“The people have spoken, and by the grace of God, very soon, what we promised our people, they will start enjoying. Promises like the soft loan will soon start to be distributed. The money is ready. Names are being compiled for the interested people who want the loan.”

In his address to the Esan people, the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, said God gave the Edo people double victory in the September 21st governorship election and the subsequent election petition tribunal ruling.

He noted that Governor Monday Okpebholo, who won the governorship election, had been affirmed as the true elected Governor by the election petition tribunal in Abuja.

“God gave us double victory on Wednesday at the tribunal judgment. We are grateful to God Almighty and the people of Edo State for their continuous prayers and support,” Ikhilor said.

The leader of the Arewa community in Esan land, Bawa Umar, commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for his efforts in ensuring peace, stability, and development in Edo State after the Uromi killings.

He also noted that the Governor’s visit to Kano State to condole with the Governor there spoke volumes of his personality as a gentleman and a man of peace.

