Tribunal Verdict: It Is Time For Governance, Healing – Uwak

Former member of the House of Representatives, Robinsom Uwak has called on the members of the current administration to now focus on the delivery of good governance and reconciliation after the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

While congratulating the president and his team, Robinson Uwak said the judgment has cleared doubts about the conduct of the 2023 presidential election.

Robinson Uwak appealed to the government to explore more opportunities for reconciliation and a broad development coalition in the interest of the country.

Robinson Uwak further advised the government to embark on projects that would accelerate the development of the country and enhance the living standards of the people.

Examining the economic situation in the country, Robinson Uwak suggested the government spend its way out of the situation by embarking on capital projects.