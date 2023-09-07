Tribunal Verdict: Afenifere Leader, Fasoranti Congratulates Tinubu, Says ‘It Deepens Democracy’

…enjoins President Tinubu to enhance the welfare of Nigerians, industrialize the country

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization, Afenifere on Thursday congratulated President Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Electoral Court (PEPC), enjoining him to enhance the welfare of Nigerians and industrialize the country.

According to a press statement signed by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, the Leader of Afenifere Worldwide, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, OFR, expressed delight at the victory of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima at the judgment delivered on Wednesday in Abuja.

It would be recalled that all the five Judges who heard the petitions filed by three presidential candidates who participated in the election unanimously dismissed the petitions one after the other and declared that President Tinubu and his Vice, Shettima, were validly elected at the presidential election that took place in Nigeria on February 25, 2023. Marked CA/PEPC/03/2023, CA/PEPC/05/2023 and CA/PEPC/04/2023, the consolidated petitions were lodged before the electoral court by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi; as well as the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, respectively.

Judges that heard the petitions were Hon. Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, Hon. Justice Mistura Bolaji-Yusuf, Hon. Justice Stephen Adah, Hon. Justice Boloukuoromo Ugo and Hon. Justice Abba Mohammed.

In congratulating Tinubu and Shettima, Afenifere stated that the judgment which further validated the electoral victory of February 25th, should be seen not only as an indication of growing democracy in the country but also as a challenge to the present administration to actualize various promises contained in the Renewed Hope manifesto presented to Nigerians in 2022 and 2023.

According to the Leader, “As I indicated in my congratulatory message when you, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was declared winner of this year’s presidential election, your victory raises a lot of hope and you can not afford to fail Nigerians.

“Incidentally, your manifesto on how to reset Nigeria resonates with my vision for having a Nigeria of which we all would be proud – as I mentioned to you on the two occasions you visited me last year in Akure. Going by the steps you have taken so far; I believe that you are setting the country on a sound footing for progress”, he said.

Afenifere leader was quick to add that the pains occasioned by the withdrawal of fuel subsidy should be soothed as quickly as possible so that “Nigeria can begin to enjoy life more abundant and good welfare that they deserve”.

According to Ajayi, Pa Fasoranti commended all the parties involved in the petitions stating that their choice of going to court was part of the process of deepening democracy in Nigeria.

“For instance, the petitions allowed the judiciary to make far-reaching pronouncements on some important aspects of our electoral law and aspects of the Constitution that deal with election matters. The pronouncements by the eminent judges shed more light and enlighten us more on how to go about our electoral processes” Ajayi stated.

He added that politicians should learn a lot of lessons from the verdict so that they would be better guided in their future electoral activities.

The release saluted Nigerians, the judiciary, and all those involved in the judicial processes for the peaceful manner in which the matter was handled.

“It then charged all concerned to now brace up for proper governance “so that Nigerians would quickly put the present hardship behind them and begin to experience improved standards in their welfare while the country itself begins a fast-paced journey towards becoming a developed nation. Restructuring and proper federalization of the country should form important aspects of the rejigging to be effected”, the statement concluded.