Tribunal Verdict: Accept Judgement, Be A Good Loser, Idahosa Urges PDP, Ighodalo

Hon. Charles Idahosa, a former Commissioner for Information and a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, is urging those dissatisfied with the recent tribunal judgment to accept the outcome and demonstrate good sportsmanship.

In his statement, Idahosa emphasized the importance of graciousness in defeat, advising losers and the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to concede defeat with dignity.

This call for acceptance and humility comes at a time when tensions may be running high among the PDP and those affected by the judgment.

The tribunal, in a unanimous judgment on Wednesday, held that the petitioners failed to prove their case of over-voting in the 320 polling units across the 18 local government areas of the state where the election was held.

Dr. Ighodalo, the petitioners, had claimed that the failure to record electoral materials prior to the election affected the outcome.

Shortly after the judgment, the PDP candidate in the 2024 Edo State governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, issued a statement rejecting the verdict of the election tribunal, which upheld the victory of the All Progressives Congress APC candidate, Monday Okpebholo.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, Dr. Ighodalo vowed to appeal the ruling at the Court of Appeal,

Hon. Idahosa, who sees Ighodalo’s Charge to contend with the judgment in the appeal court as a waste of time and resources, served him a reminder that respecting the legal process and outcome is essential for maintaining stability and promoting a peaceful resolution.

He emphasised that Governor Monday Okpebholo, in his short time in office, has demonstrated his ability to provide basic infrastructure at a time when the facilities are in bad shape.

