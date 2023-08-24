New Telegraph

August 24, 2023
Tribunal Upholds Election Of Senate Minority Leader

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State on Thursday affirmed the election of the Senate Minority Leader and Senator Representing Plateau North Senatorial District Sen. Dr. Simon Mwadkwon.

The Labour Party and its candidate Barr. Gyang Zi had petitioned the tribunal challenging the outcome of the 2023 National Assembly election in Plateau North.

The tribunal however confirmed the victory of Sen Simon Mwatkon of the PDP as duly elected Senator Plateau North senatorial district and dismissed the petition filed by Barr Gyang Zhi of the LP.

More details shortly…..

