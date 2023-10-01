Tribunal Upholds David Onarigu’s Election

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, situated in Lafia, Nasarawa State on Saturday affirmed the victory of David Onarigu as the elected representative for the Udege/Loko Constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

David Onarigu, a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), secured victory over Ahmed Tanko, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in the March 18 election.

Following his victory, Tanko and his party, NNPP challenged the election results, citing issues such as the omission of the NNPP logo and non-compliance with the electoral act by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the election.

The three-member panel, with Justice Francisca Nnang as the leader, dismissed the petition, stating that the claims made by the NNPP candidate lacked merit.

Justice Nnang, during the judgment, emphasized that the NNPP candidate had not provided substantial evidence to support his case, leading to the dismissal of the petition in its entirety.

“The court hereby dismissed the case in its entirety,” Justice Nnang said.