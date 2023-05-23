Tribunal Unifies Atiku, Obi, Others Petitions Against Tinubu’s Victory

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Tuesday elected to consolidate the three petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP); Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against the victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The PEPC released the pre-hearing report for the three different petitions that sought to void the results of the 2023 presidential election.

New Telegraph reports that the trial timetable was also provided by the court.

Speaking during the resume of the pre-hearing, Justice Haruna Tsammani, the Head of the five-men Petition panel, gave a reading in which it was announced that the court had decided to combine all of the petitions into a single case that would be heard together.

The petition hearing was set to begin on May 30, 2023, according to Tsammani.

In addition, he stated that the court must prepare for judgements following the adoption of written addresses on August 5, 2023.

This was made clear when the petition from the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was called.

As of the time of filing this report, the case is still ongoing.