Tribunal To INEC: Nullify Tarauni Reps Member Election For Forging Primary School Certificate

The election of the House of Representative member representing Tarauni Federal Constituency, Mukthar Yerima, has been nullified by the Elections Tribunal sitting in Kano for forging his Primary School Leaving Certificate.

The Tribunal further directed that the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) retrieve the Certificate of Return issued to NNPP Reps member and handed it over to Hafiz Kawu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The elections petition tribunal was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that Yerima had forged his Primary School Certificate which he issued to INEC while on documentation.

For that fact, the Tribunal nullified the election of Muktar Yerma, of the New Nigeria Peoples Party over certificate forgery.

The petitioner, Hafizu Kawu of the APC challenged the electoral victory of Muktar Yerima which the tribunal nullified on Thursday.

The three-member tribunal ruled that the primary school certificate tendered by the respondent, Muktar Yerima was forged, however, the loser at the Court had a window of Appealing the Judgement before the complete 180 days elapsed of the period of the election legal tussle.