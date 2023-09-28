Tribunal To Deliver Kaduna Election Judgment Virtually

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kaduna State, will today deliver judgment on the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the 2023 election, Isah Ashiru, against the victory of Governor Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The state tribunal in a statement issued ahead of its verdict said it is going to deliver the judgement via Zoom.

It would be recalled that following the declaration of Uba Sani of the APC as the winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election, Ashiru of the PDP filed a petition at the tribunal, seeking to upturn his victory.

Although the proceedings had not yet begun, it was reported that the courtroom was arranged with the capability to transmit the judgment proceedings via Zoom.

The large screen provided, which is already connected to the zoom, read EPT KADUNA 3.

There is also tight security at the premises of Kaduna State High Court, Kawo Kaduna, where the tribunal is sitting.