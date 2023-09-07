Tribunal: Tinubu’s Electoral Victory Never In Doubt – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Elections Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), saying his victory at the polls was never in doubt.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu said that Nigerians couldn’t have made a wrong choice on February 25, 2023, when they filed out en-masse across the country to cast their vote for the then-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kalu said that the ruling of the tribunal only affirmed the people’s verdict and further lent credence to the legitimacy of Tinubu’s election.

The deputy speaker who is a lawyer commended the thoroughness and the sense of professionalism displayed by the five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani in interpreting the law and dispensing justice.

Kalu said that Tinubu’s victory as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the February presidential election was never in doubt.

He commended President Tinubu for staying focused on governance despite the obvious attempts by his opponents to distract him through litigations from the onerous task of fixing the country.

Kalu who however hailed Tinubu’s opponents for deepening democracy by their actions that further tested the nation’s constitution and the electoral laws also commended them for not resorting to violence or other extrajudicial means after the polls but elected to pursue their grievances through the court.

The deputy speaker therefore advised the opponents to key into the Renewed Hope agenda of the current administration, urging them to put an end to the legal voyage and join hands with the president and all well-meaning Nigerians across all political divides to move the country forward.

In a related development, the deputy speaker also congratulated the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha on her victory at the Tribunal over the seat of Isiukwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency of the state.