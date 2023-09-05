Tribunal: Tinubu’s Aide Speaks As Tribunal Fixes Date

Following the date set by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) for the delivery of its final judgement in the lawsuits contesting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s win, Bayo Onanuga, a presidential aide has reacted to the development.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the PEPT on Monday said that the decision on the petitions contesting President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election would be delivered on September 6.

The Court of Appeal Registrar, Umar Bangari, in a statement, confirmed the date for the much-anticipated verdict as he added that the judgement would be televised live for transparency.

According to Bangari, the court proceedings will be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

Reacting to the development in a post via his verified X handle, Onauga said the day of Judgment is finally here for the challengers of President Tinubu’s victory

The presidential aide, therefore, prayed that President Tinubu would win at the presidential tribunal.

He wrote: “Day of Judgment finally here for the Tinubu election challengers. May President Bola Ahmed Tinubu win.”

