Tribunal throws out Matawalle’s petition against Lawal

The Election Petitions Tribunal yesterday dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 Zamfara State governorship poll Bello Matawalle against Governor Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal in Sokoto headed by Justice Cordelia Ogadi dismissed the petition for lack of merit and inability of the petitioners to prove their case as required by law.

The tribunal held that the petitioners also failed to prove the allegation of irregularities during the polls and awarded N500,000 cost to be paid by the petitioners to each of the three respondents.

Matawalle had claimed that the election was marred with irregularities and that Lawal did not score the majority of lawful votes.

But Justice Ogadi held that the petitioners were unable to prove allegations of overvoting and other malpractices, stressing that the burden of proof was solely on the petitioners.

She said the petitioners were also unable to prove allegations of substantial non-compliance of the poll to the provisions of the Electoral Act that would affect the overall outcome of its result.

According to her, all the arguments were considered and the case was decided based on the constitutional requirements as well as the provisions of the electoral laws.

She therefore dismissed the petition for lack of merit and awarded the cost against the petitioners.

Lawal described the affirmation of his victory as a confirmation of the will of the people of the state.

