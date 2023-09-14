Tribunal: Sunny-Goli Accepts Defeat

Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, the immediate past member of the Federal House of Representatives, has accepted the ruling of the Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the February 23 election of Hon. Marie Ebikake as member of the Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency.

Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli also congratulated the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Hon. Marie Ebikake and declined the pressure to seek an appeal against the Election Petition Tribunal.

Goli had gone to the Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the victory of Marie Ebikake.

But in a statement issued on Thursday in Yenagoa, he said after assessing the recent judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal, delivered on Tuesday, 12th September 2023, which upheld the victory of his opponent in the February 23rd 2023 House of Representatives election, for the Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency, Hon. Marie Ebikake, and the impediment a prolonged legal tussle poses to the development of our constituency, “I have arrived at the conclusion that it is best to accept the decision of the Elections Petitions Tribunal and not go on to appeal its decision.”

“My decision is predicated on my personal experience after the 2019 election, wherein, I was dragged before the Election Petition Tribunal and the court of appeal respectively by my opponent, who happens to be the same Hon. Ebikake.

“Without mincing words, I must admit that the legal tussle was unsettling and distractive, and I sincerely do not wish to be a clog in the wheel of progress for the very people I seek to serve, by stretching this legal tussle beyond the Election Petition Tribunal.”

It is on this note that I congratulate Hon. Marie Ebikake on her victory in the February 2023 House of Representatives election, as well as the favourable judgement she got against me from the Election Petition Tribunal.

” I look forward to seeing her bring the dividends of democracy to our people as she settles down to the business of representing them in the National Assembly.”

“Let me also use this medium to encourage my supporters and followers alike. This is by no means an end to our political aspirations, as the future holds for us, prospects brighter than whatever we may have achieved in the course of our political journey.”

“I implore you to remain calm and hopeful, as this is only a temporary setback in our political voyage and we shall bounce back from it bigger, stronger and better.

“A new chapter with greater prospects awaits us, and soon, we shall have a reason to be thankful for the benevolence of God towards us”.