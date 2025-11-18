Tribunal Sentences Ousted Bangladesh PM To Death

A special tribunal has sentenced Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, to death on charges of crimes against humanity involving last year’s mass uprising that ended her 15-year rule.

The reading of the verdict yesterday from the tribunal in the capital, Dhaka, was broadcast live. The interim government beefed up security ahead of the verdict, with soldiers, paramilitary border guards and police deployed in Dhaka and many other parts of the country.

Hasina’s Awami League party has called for a nation- wide shutdown to protest the verdict, reports The Associated Press. The months-long tribunal in Bangladesh’s domestic war crimes court was widely expected to find her guilty.

But the verdict marks a pivotal moment for the nation, vindicating protests that found their roots in anger over years of repression under her rule.

It also poses a diplomatic challenge for India and Bangladesh. Dhaka has formally requested Hasina’s extradi- tion but so far Delhi has shown no willingness to comply – so her death sentence is unlikely to be carried out.