Tribunal: Security Operatives Control Crowd At Appeal Court (Photos)

There are heavy security presence outside the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) as the security operatives are seen battling to control the crowd waiting for the Tribunal Judgement in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6.

New Telegraph also observed that the security operatives who mounted the entrance to the court are as well monitoring activities outside as those who converged showed support for their candidates.

The tribunal is expected to deliver judgment on the election petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu by the presidential candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

All roads leading to the court of the appeal complex are being manned by multiple security operatives, drawn from various arms, including the armed forces, police, men of the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Civil Defence.

The same formation has been placed within the court complex in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as of 7.30 a.m., lawyers and journalists were being checked by security operatives.

NAN reports that major government buildings, including the Federal Secretariat, the National Assembly Complex and the access to the Presidential Villa were being manned by heavy security personnel.

NAN reports that petitions were filed separately by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the

Labour Party and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), to challenge President Tinubu’s victory.

NAN reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had, declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 8.8 million votes to defeat 17 other candidates in what was largely a three-horse race.

Atiku polled a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election to come second, while Obi came behind Atiku with a total of 6,101,533 votes, according to INEC. (NAN)